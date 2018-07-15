O médio croata foi considerado o melhor jogador do torneio. Mbappé foi eleito o melhor jogador jovem da competição.



O médio Luka Modric conquistou este domingo a Bola de Ouro, o prémio de melhor jogador do Mundial 2018 de futebol, que decorreu na Rússia, apesar da derrota da Croácia na final perante a França (4-2).



O jogador de 32 anos, que alinha no Real Madrid, foi titular em todos os sete jogos disputados pela selecção croata, tendo marcado dois golos, e foi determinante na caminhada da equipa de Zlatko Dalic até à final, naquela que foi a melhor participação de sempre da Croácia.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">?? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CRO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CRO</a> captain <a href="https://twitter.com/lukamodric10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lukamodric10</a> is the best player of the 2018 <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWorldCup</a> in Russia!<br> Congratulations to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a> Golden Ball winner! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeProud?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeProud</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Croatia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Croatia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCupFinal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCupFinal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vatreni?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vatreni</a> <a href="https://t.co/IR5T2xljrd">pic.twitter.com/IR5T2xljrd</a></p>— HNS | CFF (@HNS_CFF) <a href="https://twitter.com/HNS_CFF/status/1018547572229754880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2018</a></blockquote>

O belga Eden Hazard ficou com a Bola de Prata e Antoine Griezmann junta a Bola de Bronze ao título de campeão mundial.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="fi" dir="ltr">adidas Golden Ball Award: <br><br> Luka MODRIC (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CRO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CRO</a>) <br> Eden HAZARD (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BEL</a>) <br> Antoine GRIEZMANN (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a>) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/KQSRiwUznh">pic.twitter.com/KQSRiwUznh</a></p>— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1018546521501925377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2018</a></blockquote>

Kylian Mbappé, de 19 anos, foi eleito o melhor jogador jovem do torneio, depois de ter marcado quatro golos pela França, incluindo um na final, e Thibaut Courtois, que ajudou a Bélgica a alcançar o terceiro lugar, foi nomeado o melhor guarda-redes da prova.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">FIFA Young Player Award: <br><br> Kylian MBAPPE (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a>) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/v4eMfItkkP">pic.twitter.com/v4eMfItkkP</a></p>— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1018546318854193157?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2018</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">adidas Golden Glove Award: <br><br> Thibaut COURTOIS (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BEL</a>) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/S5xB7RBBdP">pic.twitter.com/S5xB7RBBdP</a></p>— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1018546969072062474?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2018</a></blockquote>

O avançado Harry Kane, com seis golos, foi o melhor marcador deste Campeonato do Mundo, tornando-se no segundo jogador inglês a alcançar esse feito, depois de Gary Lineker, em 1986, no Mundial do México.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="in" dir="ltr">adidas Golden Boot Award: <br><br> Harry KANE (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a>) <br> Antoine GRIEZMANN (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a>) <br> Romelu LUKAKU (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BEL</a>) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/iLzORGpmcd">pic.twitter.com/iLzORGpmcd</a></p>— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1018546823588466688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2018</a></blockquote>

O prémio fair-play foi para a Espanha, que caiu nos oitavos de final perante a anfitriã Rússia.





<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">FIFA Fair Play Trophy: <br><br> Spain (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a>) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/9ksmYMnXtA">pic.twitter.com/9ksmYMnXtA</a></p>— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1018547335213846529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2018</a></blockquote>

