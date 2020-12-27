Cristiano Ronaldo e Gerogina Rodriguez &agrave; chegada &agrave; cerim&oacute;nia. Gerard Piqué Ronaldo e Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo foi eleito o jogador do século, nos Globe Soccer Awards, que estão a ser entregues este domingo, no Dubai. Cristiano Ronaldo bateu Messi e Lewandowski.

O Real Madrid levou o troféu de clube do século, batendo o Al Ahly, o Barcelona e o Bayern Munique. Já o treinador do século é Pep Guardiola, batendo Alex Fergunson, José Mourinho e Zinedine Zidane.


Nos troféus do ano, o Bayern foi o melhor: ganhou nas categorias de treinador (Hans Dieter Flick), clube e jogador - Robert Lewandowski. O avançado polaco já tinha conquistado o The Best da FIFA.


Casillas e Piqué receberam prémios carreira.

Jorge Mendes recebeu o prémio de agente desportivo do século.

Cristiano Ronaldo partilhou a sua história de vida e como foi começar a jogar futebol, saindo da ilha da Madeira para Lisboa. O trabalho duro e a paixão pelo futebol foram outra das tónicas do vídeo partilhado pelos Globe Soccer Awards.


O primeiro painel de convidados em palco contou com Cristiano Ronaldo, acompanhado de Iker Casillas e Robert Lewandowski. Em palco, o internacional português falou da ausência de público nos estádios. "Jogar num estádio vazio é aborrecido. Respeitamos os protocolos, mas não gosto."
