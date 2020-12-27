Congratulations to ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI on winning the ?Globe Soccer Award for the PLAYER OF THE YEAR? 2020 #Lewandowski #RL9 #TikTok #globesoccer @lewy_official @dubaisc @fcbayern @pzpn_pla pic.twitter.com/OXU71oMIvl— Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020
Ronaldo provides the narrative for this touching story of his journey from his childhood and the earliest days of his career, as he describes his passion for football and his commitment to hard work.https://t.co/gECi7Jjhzs@Cristiano @DubaiSC @juventusfc @selecaoportugal— Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020
