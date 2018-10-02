O Prémio Nobel da Física foi esta terça-feira atribuído a duas metades: Arthur Ashkin de um lado e Gérard Mourou e Donna Strickland do outro foram reconhecidos pela Academia Sueca "pelos avanços incríveis na área da física de laser".


A descoberta proporcionada por Arthur Ashkin diz respeito a "pinças ópticas aplicadas a sistemas biológicos". Os outros laureados, Mourou e Strickland, desenvolveram "um método de gerar pulsos ópticos ultra-curtos de alta intensidade".

A investigadora canadiana Donna Strickland é a primeira mulher em 55 anos a vencer o Prémio Nobel da Física.

Os avanços demonstrados vêm revolucionar a física de laser, criando objectos extremamente pequenos e incrivelmente rápidos para serem utilizados como instrumentos de alta precisão nas áreas da indústria e medicina.

O prémio Nobel da Física foi o segundo dos galardões a ser anunciado, depois de James P. Allison e Tasuku Honjo terem sido reconhecidos na área da Medicina esta segunda-feira. Nos próximos dias a Academia Sueca irá revelar os vencedores nas áreas da Química, da Paz e da Economia.
Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deCiência & Saúde

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Copyright © 2018. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.