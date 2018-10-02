BREAKING NEWS°The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Physics 2018 "for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics" with one half to Arthur Ashkin and the other half jointly to Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland. pic.twitter.com/PK08SnUslK— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 2 de outubro de 2018
Para poder adicionar esta notícia deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site da SÁBADO, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
Nobel da Física atribuído a três investigadores devido a "ferramentas feitas de luz"
Trabalho dos Nobel da Medicina já tem aplicação clínica também em Portugal
James P. Allison e Tasuku Honjo vencem Nobel da Medicina
Mosquito que transmite Zika e febre amarela detectado junto a Portugal
Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou e Donna Strickland foram reconhecidos pela Academia Sueca "pelos avanços incríveis na área da física de laser". A canadiana é a primeira mulher vencedora na área em 55 anos.
O Prémio Nobel da Física foi esta terça-feira atribuído a duas metades: Arthur Ashkin de um lado e Gérard Mourou e Donna Strickland do outro foram reconhecidos pela Academia Sueca "pelos avanços incríveis na área da física de laser".
BREAKING NEWS°The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Physics 2018 "for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics" with one half to Arthur Ashkin and the other half jointly to Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland. pic.twitter.com/PK08SnUslK— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 2 de outubro de 2018
© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.
Copyright © 2018. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.