Kit Harington, mais conhecido pela personagem Jon Snow d’A Guerra dos Tronos, protagonizou um episódio polémico num bar de Nova Iorque, onde esteve antes da viagem para os Globos de Ouro. O actor foi expulso de um bar após uma discussão com outros clientes –e estaria embriagado.

De acordo com o portal TMZ, Harington "começou a bater na mesa e a enfrentar as outras pessoas", situação que levou os seguranças a retirá-lo do espaço.

"Ele obedeceu, mas acabou por voltar e teve que ser retirado, teve de ser arrastado para fora do bar", revelou uma testemunha ao site.

O TMZ revelou um vídeo do momento dos incidentes, que ocorreram durante um jogo de snooker.